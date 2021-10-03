Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,967,000 after purchasing an additional 187,776 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $172.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $131.36 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

