Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 536 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.84. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

