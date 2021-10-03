Wade G W & Inc. Has $948,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $54.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

