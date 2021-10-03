Wade G W & Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after purchasing an additional 546,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after purchasing an additional 488,716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,957,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,590,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 332,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 229,343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

