Wade G W & Inc. Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 7,723.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 209.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after buying an additional 1,396,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $77,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lowered their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $127.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

