Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.9% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,140 shares of company stock worth $11,983,249. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $149.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

