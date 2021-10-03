Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Short Interest Down 59.3% in September

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSCC opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Waterside Capital has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.93.

About Waterside Capital

Waterside Capital Corporation is a publicly traded Small Business Investment Company (SBIC), headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, with a portfolio of approximately $15 million of loans and investments in 12 companies located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Waterside Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies that meet certain criteria.

