Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Short Interest Down 59.3% in September

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WSCC opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Waterside Capital has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.93.
About Waterside Capital
