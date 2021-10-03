Wedbush Comments on Endava plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endava in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Endava’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endava from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $140.51 on Friday. Endava has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Endava by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Endava by 66.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after acquiring an additional 349,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Endava by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

