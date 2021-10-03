Wedbush Comments on Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 419,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,309,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,005,000 after acquiring an additional 37,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after acquiring an additional 479,580 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 135,690 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

