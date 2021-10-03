Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

