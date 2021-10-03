WePower Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. WePower has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $8,092.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WePower has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One WePower coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.65 or 0.45406502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00118670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00224062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The official website for WePower is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

