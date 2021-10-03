Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 286.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

