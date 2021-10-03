WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Position Boosted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 166.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

NYSE WRK opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

