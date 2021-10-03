Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$70.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.20.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of WPM traded down C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$46.72. 1,101,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,396. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.20. The stock has a market cap of C$21.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

