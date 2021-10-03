White Pine Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $347.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

