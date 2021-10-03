White Pine Capital LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,778,000. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,412,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 40,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

