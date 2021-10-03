White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,499,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.87 and a 1-year high of $82.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

