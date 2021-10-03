White Pine Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $600,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 344,233 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $276,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.11 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.