White Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,753,000 after buying an additional 809,870 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,574,000 after buying an additional 189,418 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,340,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,779,000 after buying an additional 577,168 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,705,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,045,000 after acquiring an additional 453,306 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,761,000 after acquiring an additional 287,981 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

