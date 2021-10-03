Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.6% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $244.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.03.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

