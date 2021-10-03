Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

