Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,462,000 after purchasing an additional 278,027 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $225.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $165.02 and a 12 month high of $234.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

