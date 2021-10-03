Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $184.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WING. Stephens boosted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.17.

Shares of WING stock opened at $169.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.36 and its 200 day moving average is $154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.36, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.39%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

