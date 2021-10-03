Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $187.00 to $194.00. The stock had previously closed at $163.93, but opened at $169.15. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wingstop shares last traded at $165.07, with a volume of 312 shares traded.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.17.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total transaction of $5,121,827.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,874,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Wingstop by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 178.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.36 and a 200 day moving average of $154.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

