Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.85. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $245,511.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth $92,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.