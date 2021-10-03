WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 185.1% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGZD. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $7,957,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,245.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 64,380 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2,896.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

