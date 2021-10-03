Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,883.07 ($63.80).

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 5,214 ($68.12) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a market cap of £6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,020.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,859.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

