Wolves of Wall Street 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $737.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for approximately $117.48 or 0.00244663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $748,511.18 and approximately $737.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,807.65 or 0.45416387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00118503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.13 or 0.00227267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

