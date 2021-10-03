World Token (WORLD) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. World Token has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $50,454.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, World Token has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00104344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00145467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,624.30 or 0.99974882 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.68 or 0.07069564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,522,174 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.