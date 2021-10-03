Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XHR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $17,945,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after purchasing an additional 758,902 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.