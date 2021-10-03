XMON (XMON) Reaches Market Cap of $14.78 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, XMON has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $9,886.83 or 0.20616319 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $14.78 million and approximately $327,690.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00066561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00104409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00145419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,975.11 or 1.00039172 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.59 or 0.07049305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002535 BTC.

About XMON

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

