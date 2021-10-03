Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Down 4.9%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares dropped 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.87 and last traded at $54.87. Approximately 1,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 270,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XMTR. William Blair started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $376,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

