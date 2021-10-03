XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xos Inc. is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc., formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of XOS from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. XOS has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

XOS Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

