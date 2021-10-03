XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) PT Raised to $63.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XPEV. upped their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion and a PE ratio of -27.49. XPeng has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at about $640,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 227.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 88.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,014 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in XPeng by 57.4% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at about $152,073,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

