Xponance Inc. Has $705,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after buying an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after buying an additional 261,855 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $25,324,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 127.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 229,011 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.79. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

