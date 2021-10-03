Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $205.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

