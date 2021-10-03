Xponance Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $182.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,204,760. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

