Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,575 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $124.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

