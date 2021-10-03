XTX Topco Ltd Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 203.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

Shares of PCAR opened at $79.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $78.48 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

