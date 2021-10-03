XTX Topco Ltd Invests $672,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,090 shares of company stock worth $10,368,734. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.