XTX Topco Ltd Invests $725,000 in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after buying an additional 110,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after buying an additional 181,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in YETI by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after buying an additional 223,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in YETI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after buying an additional 292,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in YETI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,367,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.06.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.