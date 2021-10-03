XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 18.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 206,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

