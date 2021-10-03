XTX Topco Ltd Sells 35,590 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,429 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 35,590 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.99 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

