XTX Topco Ltd Takes $709,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total value of $5,939,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,650. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $267.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.65. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.25 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.