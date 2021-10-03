XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,530,917.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,578.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,071,550 shares of company stock worth $276,769,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

