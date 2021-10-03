XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

SGEN opened at $173.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.52 and a 200 day moving average of $151.53. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

