Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $4,205,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XYL traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,109. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

