Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

Shares of XYL opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 68.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 62,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

