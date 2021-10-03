Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research firms recently commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,193. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMAB stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. 113,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.18. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

