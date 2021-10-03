Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 52.6% in September

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIB. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yunhong CTI during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 59.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 37,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

